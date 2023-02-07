A massive fire broke out at a section of the Iskenderun port on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, damaging an area holding a number of shipping containers. A video of the blaze has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the large blaze has been raging since Monday. Earthquake in Turkey: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Declares Three-Month State of Emergency in 10 Quake-Hit Provinces.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at İskenderun Port

A large fire broke out at a section of the Iskenderun port on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, damaging an area holding a number of shipping containers. The blaze has been raging since Monday https://t.co/m44CtQ7XBQ pic.twitter.com/iNgvigc9zV — Bloomberg (@business) February 7, 2023

