Stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE, ADANIENT) opened in green today, November 18. As soon as the stock market opened for business, shares of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE, ADANIENT) started to trade at INR 2463.60 and rose by INR 1.60 or 0.06 per cent. However, soon the stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE, ADANIENT) were trading in the red. Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE, ADANIENT) stocks saw their 52-week high and low of INR 2,810.49 and INR 1,966.02 on November 19 and November 22 last year. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 18: Paytm, Tata Power Company, and Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises Share Price Today, November 18, 2025

Stocks of Adani Enterprises opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

