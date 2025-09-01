Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (NSE: APOLLO) extended their rally on Monday, September 1, rising 3.5% in early trade after recently touching a fresh all-time high. The stock opened at INR 264.50 against its previous close of INR 262.79 and was trading at INR 272.00 by 9:50 AM, up by 3.50%. This comes after the company’s shares surged 12% on Friday to hit a record high of INR 271.60, marking strong momentum in recent sessions. Apollo Micro Systems has posted gains in eight of the last 10 sessions, climbing 47% in the past 30 days alone. The stock currently trades close to its 52-week high of INR 271.40, well above its 52-week low of INR 87.99. CG Power Share Price Today, September 1: CG Power Stock Gains Over 1.8% During Early Trade After Subsidiary Launches Semiconductor Facility in Gujarat; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Today, September 1:

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

