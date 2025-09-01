Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (NSE: CGPOWER) traded higher in the early session on Monday, September 1, gaining over 1.8% after strong brokerage coverage and recent expansion updates. The stock opened at INR 710.00 against its previous close of INR 694.30 and was trading at INR 706.95 by 9:35 AM, up by 1.82%. The rally followed Morgan Stanley’s initiation of coverage on Murugappa Group’s CG Power with an “overweight” rating and a base case price target of INR 799, indicating a 15% upside from Friday’s close. The optimism followed the company’s subsidiary launching a semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Gujarat on Friday, August 29, which had already lifted the stock over 5% ahead of the weekend. The stock currently trades between its 52-week high of INR 874.70 and low of INR 517.70. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 1, 2025: RBL Bank, NHPC and BHEL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

CG Power Share Price Today, September 1:

CG Power Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)