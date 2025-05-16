Bharti Airtel share price (NSE: BHARTIARTL) declined sharply in early trade on May 16, slipping 2.65% to INR 1,817.80 on the NSE by 9:40 am IST. The drop of INF 49.40 comes amid broader market volatility and possible profit-booking after recent gains. Investors are closely monitoring sector cues and upcoming financial announcements. Bharti Airtel remains one of the top telecom players, but fluctuations in market sentiment continue to impact short-term stock movements. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 16, 2025: Abbott India, Godrej Industries, Crompton Greaves and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Bharti Airtel Share Price

Bharti Airtel Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE/Google)

