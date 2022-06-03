Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday asked not to hire staff from now and lay off 10% of employees from the company as he feel bad about the future economic crisis.

BREAKING: Elon Musk says Tesla must cut staff by around 10% and pause hiring, adding in an email he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy, Reuters reportshttps://t.co/DJzugghzLa pic.twitter.com/ArawrZMhSF — Bloomberg (@business) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)