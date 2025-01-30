Computer Age Management Services Ltd share price (NSE: CAMS) saw a 1.48% decline in its stock price, trading at INR 3,886.35 as of 10:00 AM IST. The drop comes ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings call scheduled at 11:00 AM IST. Investors are closely monitoring the stock amid market fluctuations and upcoming financial disclosures. CAMS, a leading registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, remains a key player in the financial services sector, with analysts awaiting its quarterly performance update. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 30, 2025: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, and Raymond Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

CAMS Share Price

CAMs share price (Photo Credits: NSE)

