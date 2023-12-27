Credo Brands Marketing, the parent company of the Mufti brand, made its debut on the BSE and NSE on December 27 with a flat listing. The share price on NSE opened at Rs 282.35, experienced a brief dip to Rs 261.60, and later surged to an intraday high of Rs 321.90. The IPO, which closed on December 21, was oversubscribed more than 51 times. The strong market response had anticipated the listing price to be nearly 40 per cent higher than the issue price. Credo Brands is renowned for its popular Indian denim brand, Mufti Jeans. Mufti Share Price: Mufti's Parent Company Credo Brands Makes Market Debut; Opens at Rs 282.35 on NSE.

Credo Brands Marketing Share Price

Highlights of the Listing Ceremony of Credo Brands Marketing Limited on 27th Dec, 2023.https://t.co/TJUwFLeQRB — BSE India (@BSEIndia) December 27, 2023

