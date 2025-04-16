Eternal share price (NSE: Zomato) declined by 1.69% on April 16, settling at INR 218.48 in morning trade. The stock’s downward movement follows a recent rally, reflecting investor caution amid broader market volatility. Analysts attribute the dip to profit-booking and concerns over valuation. Despite the short-term decline, Zomato’s stock has shown significant growth over the past year, with a 52-week high of INR 304.50 and a low of INR 146.85. Investors are advised to monitor the company’s upcoming earnings report and market trends for further insights. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 16, 2025: IndusInd Bank, IREDA and Gensol Engineering Among Shares That May Remain in the Spotlight on Wednesday.

Eternal Share Price

Eternal Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

