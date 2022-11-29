On Tuesday, the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group won Asia's biggest slum redevelopment project, also known as Dharavi Redevelopment in Mumbai. According to reports, the Adani group won the project with a whopping Rs 5,069 crore bid. On the other hand, DLF Group submitted bid of Rs 2,025 crore. Gautam Adani Comes To Rescue of Four-Year-Old Heart Patient Manushree, Announces To Fund Her Treatment.

Adani group wins Dharavi Redevelopment project bid

🚨 Adani Group wins Asia's biggest slum redevelopment project, (Dharavi Redevelopment) in Mumbai with a 5,069 crore bid. DLF Group submitted bid of 2,025 crore. — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 29, 2022

