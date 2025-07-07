Stocks of HDB Financial Services Limited (NSE: HDBFS) opened in red today, July 7. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of HDB Financial Services Limited (NSE: HDBFS) were trading at INR 834 and fell by INR 11.45 or 1.35 per cent. It is worth noting that stocks of HDB Financial Services Limited (NSE: HDBFS) saw their 52-week high of INR 891.90 on July 3 this year and 52-week low of INR 827.15 on July 2. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 07, 2025: Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Bosch Limited Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

HDB Financial Share Price Today, July 7, 2025

Shares of HDB Financial opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

