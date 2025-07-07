Mumbai, July 7: Indian stock market indices showed mixed trends on Friday, with key sectors witnessing volatility amid ongoing corporate developments and global cues. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on July 7, including Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL), IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), and Bosch Limited (NSE: BOSCHLTD), which have attracted investor attention due to recent updates. According to the CNBCTV18 report, these shares may continue to see active trading as investors weigh the impact of quarterly results, regulatory notices, and strategic corporate moves. CCI Directs Aditya Birla's UltraTech, Dalmia Bharat Cements and Shree Digvijay Cements To Furnish Financial Records After ONGC Alleges Cartelisation in Its Tenders.

Among other stocks to watch, Shyam Metalics (NSE: SHYAMMETL), UltraTech Cement (NSE: ULTRACEMCO), and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (NSE: RVNL) are also expected to remain in the spotlight due to operational updates and new project awards. Additionally, ESAF Small Finance Bank (NSE: ESAFSFB), Dabur India Ltd (NSE: DABUR), and Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (BOM: 532467) could gain momentum based on recent business developments and contract wins. Scroll below to know the stocks' names that will likely be in the spotlight today, July 7. Cement Cartelisation: ‘Not Under Investigations, Matter Relates to India Cements’, Says Aditya Birla’s UltraTech on CCI Direction.

List of Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 07, 2025:

Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL): The company received a demand letter regarding mineral dispatch shortfalls from its Sukinda chromite block, potentially impacting its operational outlook. Investors are watching closely for further regulatory updates and financial implications.

IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK): IndusInd Bank reported declines in advances and deposits for Q1 FY26, with net advances falling 3.9% YoY. The cautious outlook is reflected in recent stock movements ahead of the bank’s quarterly results.

Bosch Limited (NSE: BOSCHLTD): Bosch is exploring a potential merger of its unlisted entities into its listed arm. The company is evaluating strategic opportunities, which could reshape its corporate structure and market positioning.

Shyam Metalics (NSE: SHYAMMETL): Sequential volume declines in stainless steel and aluminium foil segments were offset by improved realisations. The stock remains in focus as the company navigates market demand fluctuations.

UltraTech Cement (NSE: ULTRACEMCO): UltraTech denied being under investigation in the CCI cement cartel case, reassuring investors amid market rumours. The clarification supports its market reputation and share stability.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (NSE: RVNL): RVNL secured an INR 143 crore order from South Central Railway, enhancing its project portfolio. The company reaffirmed FY26 revenue guidance despite a subdued FY25.

ESAF Small Finance Bank (NSE: ESAFSFB): ESAF reported an 8.6% YoY rise in total deposits for Q1 FY26, signalling healthy growth in its deposit base and stable operational momentum.

Dabur India Ltd (NSE: DABUR): Dabur expects a mixed Q1 FY26 performance with strong growth in home care and healthcare, but softer beverage sales due to unseasonal rainfall impacting demand.

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (BOM: 532467): Hazoor won a INR 913 crore solar PV contract from Apollo Green Energy, surpassing its market cap. This major order positions the company for significant revenue growth.

Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA): Bank of India posted a 10.3% YoY increase in global business for Q1 FY26, reflecting robust growth in both advances and deposits.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd (NSE: JYOTICNC): The company acquired 20 acres in Karnataka’s Tumakuru Machine Tools Park to support its strategic expansion plans, which are funded through internal accruals or debt.

IDBI Bank (NSE: IDBI): IDBI Bank showed steady operational growth with an 8% YoY rise in total business for Q1 FY26, driven by a 9% increase in net advances.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd (NSE: SHILPAMED): Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, a subsidiary, cleared a Good Manufacturing Practice inspection by Brazil’s ANVISA, opening doors for expanded exports.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (NSE: GODREJCP): The company anticipates double-digit consolidated revenue growth in Q1 FY26, supported by strong volume growth in its standalone business.

Senco Gold (NSE: SENCO): Senco Gold reported a sharp 24% YoY rise in retail revenue in Q1 FY26, driven by festival demand and retail expansion.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (NSE: MAHLIFE): The company launched a new residential tower targeting young professionals and first-time homebuyers, aiming to boost real estate sales.

BEML Ltd (NSE: BEML): BEML secured export orders worth USD 6.23 million, enhancing its order book and highlighting its global market presence in engineering products.

Indian markets showed mixed sentiments on July 4, with the Sensex rising over 193 points amid optimism around the India-US trade talks and SEBI’s order on Jane Street. However, midcap and smallcap indices ended muted, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. As July 7 unfolds, these 17 stocks remain in focus, driven by earnings updates, strategic moves, and sector-specific developments.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

