Shares of Hindustan Copper Limited (NSE: HINDCOPPER) opened in green today, September 30. As per the latest stock market updates, stocks of Hindustan Copper Limited (NSE: HINDCOPPER) were trading at INR 330.75 and rose by INR 11.29 or 3.53 per cent. Hindustan Copper Limited (NSE: HINDCOPPER) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 353 on October 1 last year. They saw their 52-week low of INR 183.82 on April 7 this year. Man Industries Share Price Today, September 30: Man Industries (India) Limited Stocks Fall by INR 7.83 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Hindustan Copper Share Price Today, September 30, 2025

Stocks of Hindustan Copper open in green in early trade (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)