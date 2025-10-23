Shares of Infosys Ltd (NSE: INFY) surged 3.57% on Thursday, October 23, after the company announced that its promoters will not be participating in the INR 18,000 crore share buyback. The stock opened at INR 1,510.00, up from the previous close of INR 1,472.40, and was trading at INR 1,525.00 by 9:50 AM in early trade. The share price is well below its 52-week high of INR 2,006.45 and above the 52-week low of INR 1,307.00. Infosys plans to repurchase 10 crore shares at INR 1,800 per share, representing a 22% premium over the previous closing price. Promoters opting out of the buyback signal confidence in the company’s prospects and could improve the retail entitlement ratio. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 23, 2025: Ola Electric, Punjab National Bank and Tata Motors Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Infosys Shares Surge 3.57% After Promoters Opt Out of Buyback

