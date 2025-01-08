Kalyan Jewellers (NSE: KALYANKJIL) share price opened at INR 724.45 on Wednesday, January 8, slightly higher than its previous close of INR 722.95 on January 7, marking a modest increase. However, during early trading, the stock saw a dip of over 5 per cent, falling to INR 679.80, a decrease -5.47 per cent. The dip follows a strong surge on Tuesday when the stock rose over 4 per cent following the release of the company’s third-quarter FY25 business update. The update highlighted a year-on-year consolidated revenue growth of approximately 39 per cent for the December quarter. Despite the initial optimism, the share price quickly lost ground, reflecting market volatility. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 8, 2025: Tata Steel, RVNL and NTPC Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)