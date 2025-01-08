Mumbai, January 8: Every day, investors and traders look forward to buying and selling stocks as the stock market opens. In order to buy or sell stocks, it's important to know the latest share market trends and learn about the stocks that will likely be in the spotlight on the given day. Today, January 8, a total of seven stocks are likely to be in focus for trading. These include Tata Steel Limited (NSE: Tata Steel), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL), NTPC Limited (NSE: NTPC) and Jindal Worldwide Limited (NSE: Jind World).

Which Stocks Are in Focus Today, January 8

Besides the above stocks, Tata Technologies Limited (NSE: Tata Tech), Birlasoft Limited (NSE: Bsoft) and WPIL Ltd (BSE: WPIL) will also be the stocks to watch out for. On Tuesday, January 7, Tata Steel Limited (NSE: Tata Steel) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL) closed in green. Both stocks saw an increase of INR 1 and INR 5.35, respectively. Similarly, NTPC Limited (NSE: NTPC) and Jindal Worldwide Limited (NSE: Jind World) also ended their day on a positive note. Indian Stocks Register Marginal Gains After Monday Bloodbath.

While NTPC Limited (NSE: NTPC) saw a 0.06 per cent increase, Jindal Worldwide Limited (NSE: Jind World) witnessed a 6.73 per cent rise. Tata Technologies Limited (NSE: Tata Tech) also grew by INR 6.70 from the previous day's closing of INR 876.40. Shares of Birlasoft Limited (NSE: Bsoft) and WPIL Ltd (BSE: WPIL) also closed in green, with both stocks recording gains of INR 2.75 and INR 21.15, respectively.

While the above stocks are most likely to be in focus today, it's important to consult one's financial advisor before investing in any stock. Today, the Indian stock market indices closed marginally in the green, after witnessing a bloodbath the previous session. While Sensex closed at 78,199.11 points, Nifty ended its day at 23,707.90 points. It is learned that the detection of two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India dampened investors' sentiment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

