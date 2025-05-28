NMDC share price (NSE: NMDC) fell 1.62% to INR 71.56 in early trade on May 28, as investor sentiment turned negative following the release of its March quarter results. The market reacted to weaker-than-expected earnings and subdued guidance for the coming quarters. Analysts noted concerns over rising costs and soft demand outlook. The decline highlights growing caution among investors amid uncertainties in the mining sector and broader economic indicators. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 28, 2025: LIC, Bosch India and Waaree Energies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

NMDC Share Price

NMDC Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

