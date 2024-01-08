Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on January 9, with a subscription window open until January 11. Priced between Rs 315 to Rs 331 per share, the IPO aims to raise Rs 1,000 crore through a fresh issue of 3.02 crore shares. The company specialises in manufacturing CNC machines, offering a range of products such as turning centres, milling centres, and machining centres. The turnaround in financial performance is evident, with a net profit of Rs 15.06 crore and revenue of Rs 952.60 crore in FY23, rebounding from a loss of Rs 29.68 crore in FY22. Jyoti CNC Automation's IPO allotment is expected on January 12, and shares are slated to debut on both BSE and NSE on January 16. The grey market premium for unlisted shares indicates a 25.38 per cent expected listing gain, subject to market fluctuations. Bajaj Auto Shares Rise 5.96% To Hit One-Year High of 'Rs 7,059.75' on Buyback Proposal: Reports.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO

📊 Latest IPO GMP 🚀 1⃣ Jyoti CNC Automation IPO - priced at 331, commands a robust GMP of 76-23%. Promising potential returns. 🚀 2️⃣ Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO - priced at 0, GMP is yet to take off. (Date not yet announced) Keep an eye on the announcement of the… — IPO India (@india_ipo) January 8, 2024

Upcoming IPOs calendar: Jyoti CNC Automation IPO kickstarts IPO buzz for 2024 - Check other SME IPOs GMP and FULL LISThttps://t.co/1A4dWtCE51 — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) January 8, 2024

