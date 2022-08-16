Industrialist Ratan Tata has made an investment in senior companionship startup Goodfellows, which has been founded by Shantanu Naidu. Goodfellows, designed to pair senior citizens with young graduates in the form of a paid service, has completed a beta phase in Pune over the past six months. The company now plans to extend its services in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Check Tweet:

Ratan Tata, the octogenarian industrialist who steered India's $128 billion Tata Group for decades, backs a startup that connects senior citizens with young graduates for meaningful friendships https://t.co/8jFV9HC61z — Bloomberg (@business) August 16, 2022

