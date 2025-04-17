Reliance Industries share price (NSE: RELIANCE) saw a mild dip in early trading hours on April 17, with shares falling by INR 9.50 or 0.77%, currently trading at INR 1,229.80. The decline reflects broader market sentiment amid cautious investor activity and mixed global cues. Despite the dip, Reliance remains a key player across sectors including energy, retail, and telecom. Market watchers are closely tracking its upcoming earnings report and strategic developments, which could impact stock movement in the coming sessions. Investors are advised to monitor short-term trends before making decisions. Stock Market Today: Sensex Rallies for 3rd Day to Regain 77,000-mark; Nifty Climbs 108.65 Points.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Reliance industries share price (Photo Credits: NSE)

