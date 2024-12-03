The stock of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) opened in green today, December 3, in early morning trade. According to the latest stock market trends at 9:20, Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE: Reliance) was trading at INR 1,317 and saw a gain of 0.60 per cent. As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE: Reliance) saw a gain of INR 7.85 from the previous day's closing of INR 1,309. Reliance Industries Acquires 21% Stake in US-based WHI for USD 12 Million.

Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE: Reliance) Share Opens in Green in Early Trade

