SRF Limited (NSE: SRF) shares opened on a negative note today, May 13, during early morning trade. As per the latest stock market developments, stocks of SRF Limited (NSE: SRF) were trading at INR 2,944.90. As the stock market opened for business, shares of SRF Limited (NSE: SRF) fell by INR 69.60 or 2.31 per cent. Shares of SRF Limited (NSE: SRF) saw their 52-week high of INR 3,098.50 on Monday, May 12, and 52-week low of INR 2,089.10 on June 4, 2024. UPL Share Price Today, May 13: Stocks of UPL Limited Fall by INR 24.10 in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business, Check Latest Price on NSE.

SRF Share Price Today, May 13, 2025

Shares of SRF Limited opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)