Stocks of UPL Limited (NSE: UPL) opened in red today, May 13, as soon as the Indian stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of UPL Limited (NSE: UPL) were trading at INR 652.75 and fell by INR 24.10 or 3.56 per cent in early trade. Notably, UPL Limited (NSE: UPL) saw its 52-week high of 699.45 on Monday, May 12 and 52-week low of INR 459.62 on June 4 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 13, 2025: Tata Steel, Paytm and Raymond Lifestyle Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

UPL Share Price Today, May 13, 2025

Stocks of UPL opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

