Stocks of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS) opened in the red today, April 7, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS) were trading at INR 565.75 and fell by INR 48.10 or 7.84 per cent. Notably, Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS) saw its 52-week high of INR 1,179 on July 30 last year. Meanwhile, the Indian markets followed the path of the global bloodbath in stock indices as both the indices of India opened with heavy selling pressure. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 07, 2025: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Tata Motors shares opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

