Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital on Saturday where he was being treated for bronchitis. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni has informed that Pope will be at St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday 2023 Mass. However, it remains clear if he would deliver the homily during the service. Pope Francis Health Update: Catholic Church Head To Be Discharged From Hospital Today, Says Vatican.

Pope Francis to Attend Palm Sunday 2023 Mass

