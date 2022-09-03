Uday Kotak, Billionaire, and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Saturday took to social media and said that it was a proud moment for India to pip United Kingdom, as the 5th largest economy. In a tweet, he said, "Proud moment for India to pip UK, our colonial ruler, as the 5th largest economy: India $3.5trn vs UK $3.2trn.But a reality check of population denominator: India: 1.4 bn vs UK.068 bn.Hence,per capita GDP we at $2,500 vs $47,000. We have miles to go…Let’s be at it!." Uday Kotak's comment came Britain dropped behind India to become the world's sixth largest economy.

Proud moment for India to pip UK, our colonial ruler, as the 5th largest economy: India $3.5trn vs UK $3.2trn.But a reality check of population denominator: India: 1.4 bn vs UK.068 bn.Hence,per capita GDP we at $2,500 vs $47,000. We have miles to go…Let’s be at it! — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) September 3, 2022

