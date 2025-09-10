Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (NSE: UJJIVANSFB) rose over 2% in early trade on Wednesday, September 10, amid plans to raise INR 2,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and awaiting RBI approval for a universal banking license. The stock opened at INR 48 against its previous close of INR 47.47 and was trading at INR 48.45 by 9:50 AM, up by 2.06%. Ujjivan SFB’s MD & CEO, Sanjeev Nautiyal, said the bank has submitted its application for the universal banking license, which has undergone multiple rounds of RBI queries, with a decision expected by December. The stock trades near its 52-week high of INR 51.87, well above its 52-week low of INR 30.88, reflecting investor optimism. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 10, 2025: Mobikwik, Ashok Leyland, Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Today, September 10:

Ujjivan SFB Rises 2% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

