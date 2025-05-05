Shares of Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL) saw a sharp rally in early Monday trade, rising by 1.90% to INR 534.40 on the NSE. On Wednesday, May 7, shares of Varun Beverages (NSE: VBL) will turn ex-date for an interim dividend of 25% or INR 0.50 equity per share. Dmart Share Price Today, May 05: Stocks Avenue Supermarts Limited Down by 2.83%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

VBL Share Price Today, May 05:

VBL Share Price Today, May 05 (Photo Credits: NSE)

