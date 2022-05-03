Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. It is an annual Hindu and Jain spring festival. This auspicious festival signifies the ‘third day of unending prosperity’. On this special occasion, celebs have wished their fans good luck and prosperity. Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, Anupam Kher and many other celebrities took to Twitter to extend heartfelt greetings to their followers. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Greetings, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and SMS To Celebrate Akha Teej With Special Ones.

Amitabh Bachchan

R Madhavan

इस अक्षय तृतीया पर आप सभी को बोहत बोहत शुभकामनाएं । 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xLSMAOBXXK — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 3, 2022

Anupam Kher

Karan Kundrra

Celebrating Bhagwan Parashurama.. the 6th incarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu May this day light up for you hopes of happy times & dreams for a year full of smiles! Wishing you all a prosperous and healthy and blessed #AkshayaTritiya 🙏🙏 #जयश्रीराम#जय_भगवान_परशुराम pic.twitter.com/B7o2pf4Rso — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 3, 2022

Raveena Tandon

Sanjay Dutt

Wishing you and your family peace, happiness and good health on the auspicious occasion of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya✨ pic.twitter.com/KDRHdmqNLY — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 3, 2022

