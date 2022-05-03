Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. It is an annual Hindu and Jain spring festival. This auspicious festival signifies the ‘third day of unending prosperity’. On this special occasion, celebs have wished their fans good luck and prosperity. Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, Anupam Kher and many other celebrities took to Twitter to extend heartfelt greetings to their followers. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Greetings, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and SMS To Celebrate Akha Teej With Special Ones.

Amitabh Bachchan

R Madhavan

Anupam Kher

Karan Kundrra

Raveena Tandon

Sanjay Dutt

