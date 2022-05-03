Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej or Akti Teej is an annual spring festival that is widely celebrated by the Hindu and Jain populations in the country. Devotees keep fast, donate food and essentials to poor people, buy gold, chant mantras, read scriptures, and offer bhog to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. According to the Gregorian calendar, the sacred occasion falls in the month of April-May. This year, Akshaya Tritiya 2022 falls on May 3, Tuesday. To celebrate the Akshaya Tritiya 2022, we have curated the latest Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 greetings, Akha Teej WhatsApp messages, Akshaya Tritiya HD pictures, Akshaya Tritiya SMS, Akshaya Tritiya 2022 wishes and Telegram photos.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Messages

Akha Teej 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Image Reads: Here's Wishing You a Spiritually Blessed Year That Brings You Great Inner Satisfaction and Aligns You with the Almighty Himself. Happy Akshaya Tritiya to You and to Your Family.

Akha Teej 2022 Greetings

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Akshay Tritiya ki Shubhkaamnayen

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Apko Aur Aapke Parivar ko Akshay Tritiya ki Shubhkaamnayen.

Akti 2022 WhatsApp Status

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya Bring the Hope of Happy Times for You and Your Family. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

Happy Akshaya Tritiya Pictures

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya Bless You with Opulence and Prosperity. Here's Hoping Happiness Comes to You. Wishing You a Bright Future in Your Life.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)