Alanna Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, recently shared heartwarming pictures from her favourite spot in Malibu with her son, River, now devastated by the Los Angeles wildfires. "Can't believe we were here a week ago, and now it's been completely wiped out by the fire," she wrote on Instagram. Alanna expressed her deep concern for the affected residents, acknowledging the unimaginable challenges they are facing. She shared beautiful throwback photos on Insta from their outing, including one of her holding River while gazing at the pier and another of them in a cafe with River on her lap. Check it out. Los Angeles Wildfires: Jeff Bezos Announces Amazon’s Support for Relief Efforts, Provides Thousands of Vital Supplies to Area Partnering With Agencies.

Alanna Panday Shares Old Memories With Son Amid LA Wildfires

