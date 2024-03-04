Alanna Panday, cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, is expecting first child with husband Ivor McCray. The couple had recently shared the news of pregnancy on their social media handles. The renowned influencer took to Instagram to share a series of new pictures from her stunning maternity photoshoot. Adorned in a striking nude see-through rhinestone dress, complemented by matching lingerie underneath, Alanna exudes confidence as she gracefully flaunts her blossoming baby bump. These gorgeous photos undoubtedly set the bar high for maternity fashion Alanna has also mentioned the food she’s missing during the pregnancy phase. She writes, “I miss eating tacos for breakfast, lunch & dinner.” Ananya Panday’s Cousin Alanna Panday Expecting First Child With Husband Ivor McCray; Couple Announces Pregnancy With Cute Maternity Video.

Alanna Panday Flaunting Baby Bump In Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)