Ayushmann Khurrana's action-thriller Anek was released in theatres earlier on May 27. And, as per the collection at the box office on the opening day, the movie started on a slow note. The flick has earned Rs 2.11 crore in India after Day 1. So this weekend is very crucial for Anubhav Sinha directorial. Meanwhile, the movie has garnered mixed reaction from the critics. Anek Review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Political Thriller Helmed by Anubhav Sinha Gets Mixed Reactions From Critics.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

#Anek is poor on Day 1... The starting point was extremely low, although the biz did improve towards evening... Biz on Day 2 and 3 most crucial... Fri ₹ 2.11 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/F6nC2NfTrc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2022

