A shocking case of sexual assault has emerged from Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru after a 34-year-old woman accused a radiologist of touching her private parts during a scan at Plasma Medinostics. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday afternoon when the woman, who had been referred for a scan by a government hospital, visited the centre with her husband. She alleged that the radiologist, Jayakumar, behaved inappropriately during the procedure and threatened her when confronted. On her husband’s advice, she recorded the second scan, during which the accused again allegedly assaulted her. The woman later approached the police and filed a complaint, though questions have surfaced over initial police handling as the accused allegedly fled in his SUV. A case has been registered, and police say efforts are underway to trace and arrest the radiologist. ‘Bhaiya, Mat Karo’: Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Rider Sexually Harassed Her During Ride From Church Street; FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Radiologist Touches Woman’s Private Parts During Scan in Anekal (Viewer Discretion Required)

The radiologist of a scanning centre in #Anekal, on the outskirts of #Bengaluru, is in trouble following a sexual assault complaint by a 34-year-old woman. pic.twitter.com/v71jXFT7ek — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Hate Detector), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

