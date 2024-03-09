Amid the escalating ongoing controversy between content creator Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, a lot of people have been expressing their thoughts regarding the incident in different ways. However, most people in the community opine that the incident on March 8 was unnecessary and could have been avoided, while others seem to justify Elvish's actions. Popular Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani also expressed his thoughts on the incident on social media. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, Ashish wrote that after what happened yesterday, he feels like quitting YouTube now. He further added, "Yesterday was the darkest day for Youtube India. This was unnecessary and could have been avoided." YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern Claims Getting Death Threats From Elvish Yadav, Shows His Lip Injury In Viral Video - WATCH.

Check Out Ashish Chanchlani’s X Post Here:

Jo haal chaal chal rahe youtube ke Ab toh ye field chodhne ka hi mann karta hai Yesterday was the darkest day for Youtube India This was unnecessary and could have been avoided. — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) March 9, 2024

