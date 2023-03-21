Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend, is suing the Puerto Rican rapper for $40 million. Claiming that Bunny used her voice and recording of the phrase "Bad Bunny Baby" without her consent in two songs, she seeks to be compensated for it as she believes it exploits her "voice and identity." Bad Bunny Throws Away Fan’s Phone Into Water, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out the Reports:

