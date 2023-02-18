The Celebrity Cricket League 2023 is beginning from February 18. The first match of the month-long tournament is between Kichha Sudeep led Karnataka Bulldozers and Jisshu-led Bengal Tigers is happening at Raipur. The match will begin at 2.30 pm and will be telecast on Zee Channels like Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Bangla and Zee Picchar. You can also watch the live streaming on Zee5. Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Schedule, Date & Time: Biggest Stars to Compete in the Cup That Kickstarts from February 18 - Here's How You Can Watch It.

Celebrity Cricket League, the Biggest Pan India Sportainment Event starts Today with a New Format of 2 Innings per team in #T20. 8 Teams from 8 Languages, 5 Weekends, 19 Games, Live on 9 TV Channels including ZeeAnmol Cinema and Zee Picchar #CCL2023 #CCL #CCLStartsToday pic.twitter.com/eGDWHfoqQL — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) February 18, 2023

