12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey in the leading role, opened to positive response from the audience. The film written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra managed to have decent collections at the domestic box office in these many days. The total collection of 12th Fail movie in these 11 days stands at Rs 22.76 crore in India. 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey Shares Emotional Clip From Critically Acclaimed Film (Watch Video).

12th Fail Collections

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)