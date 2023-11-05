Vikrant Massey’s latest release 12th Fail continues to performance well at the box office. It has been nine days since the film has hit the theatres, and this Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial has managed to cross Rs 18 crore mark at domestic box office. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 18.15 crore in India. Check it out. 12th Fail Trailer Out! Vikrant Massey Steals the Show As He Flawlessly Depicts Struggles of IPS Aspirants in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Film (Watch Video).

12th Fail Box Office Update:

#12thFail records another significant day as biz goes on an overdrive on [second] Sat [*higher than first Sat and Sun*]… There’s a possibility that biz *might* get impacted today [Sun] thanks to #INDvsSA cricket match, but a strong total is on the cards… [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr,… pic.twitter.com/OIpx1DQMgx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2023

