Prepare for the highly anticipated OTT release of 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this movie not only garnered praise from critics and audiences but also achieved remarkable success at the box office. Following its tremendous triumph on the big screen, the creators are now gearing up for its online premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29. 12th Fail Trailer Out! Vikrant Massey Steals the Show As He Flawlessly Depicts Struggles of IPS Aspirants in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Film (Watch Video).

12th Fail Trailer:

