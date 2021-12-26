83 has proved to be a success amongst the audience. People are loving Ranveer Singh's performance in the film and the rest of the cast also made a mark. Lara Dutta, who got to see the film recently, also posted a tweet appreciating the film. She called Ranveer a King, while appreciating the team.

Take A Look At Her Tweet Below:

Watched #83 in the cinema! @RanveerOfficial your THE KING!! What a world class performance! @TripathiiPankaj sir your the heart of the film! @kabirkhankk you’ve hit a nerve with every Indian, sport lover or not! And to the rest of the cast, salute !! — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 26, 2021

