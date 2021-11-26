Kabir Khan's directorial '83 starring Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sahil Khattar will hit the theatres on December 24. Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share the first teaser of the film and revealed that the trailer of the sports drama will be out on November 30. '83 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)