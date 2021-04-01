The legendary A.R. Rahman is all set to debut as a producer and writer with his upcoming feature film 99 Songs. With this film, a romantic musical, the maestro also introduces to the world a talented new actor to watch out for Ehan Bhat.

Hailing from Srinagar, Kashmir, Ehan combines in himself a sparkling personality and a fascinating outlook to life. A lover of music, books and vintage movies, Ehan’s passions span across multiple creative fields. And he’s a budding musician too! All of these facets are revealed in a novel #AskMeAnything series titled “99 Questions With Ehan Bhat.” Watch out for the up-close conversation with Ehan every evening, starting tonight at 9.09 pm.

