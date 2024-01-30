Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is currently enjoying an exciting new chapter in her life with her husband, Nupur Shikhare. The couple formalised their marriage on January 3, marking the occasion with a lively destination ceremony in Udaipur. Recently, Ira has been delighting fans with beautiful glimpses from her destination nuptials. On Tuesday, she shared a new set of photos featuring heartwarming moments with her doting dad, Aamir. The father-daughter duo shared joyous moments, capturing candid clicks. In one shot, Aamir is seen planting a kiss on Ira's cheek. Take a look at the pictures below: Ira Khan Shares Unseen Pics From Her Wedding With Nupur Shikhare, Expresses Gratitude to Attendees ‘Thanks for Making Us Feel Special’.

Ira Khan Shares Pics With Father Aamir Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

