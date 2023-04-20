Aaradhya Bachchan is the 11-year-old daughter of actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The star kid and her father moved the Delhi High Court to restrain various YouTube channels from posting false claims on the former’s health. As per latest reports, the Delhi HC has restrained numerous YouTube Channels ‘creating publishing, uploading or disseminating of any videos’ about Aaradhya’s health, reports Bar and Bench. The notice issued read, “Defendants are completely restrained from disseminating on any platform available across the internet relating to the mental or physical health of the plaintiff.” It also stated, “Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect whether he/she is child of celebrity or a commoner.” Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan Move Delhi HC Against YouTube Channel for Alleged Fake News on Star-Kid's Health.

Aaradhya Bachchan Case Update

