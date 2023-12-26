Triptii Dimri's captivating performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has paved the way for her next exciting project. As per reports, she as been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan in the highly anticipated Aashiqui 3. After successfully generating buzz with Aaryan's casting, the makers have finalised Triptii as the female lead, according to Pinkvilla. Reportedly, the Anurag Basu directorial is scheduled to kickstart filming in the first quarter of 2024. Triptii Dimri Grooves to 'Ghagra' and 'Bole Chudiyan' at a Party, Video of the Animal Actress Goes Viral – WATCH.

Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)