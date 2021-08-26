Rumours had it that Abhishek Bachchan, Meezaan Jafri are roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. The reports further hinted that actress Shalini Pandey might be the female lead in the flick. However, the speculations are false. As the makers have said, "As the official spokesperson for the film, we would like to clarify that the news is untrue. As of now, the makers are on the scripting stage and no actors have been finalized for the project."

Check It Out:

Buzz : #AbhishekBachchan and #MeezaanJafri may be coming together for the Hindi remake of #OhMyKadavule directed by the original director's #AshwathMarimuthu#ShaliniPandey is being considered to play the heroine of the film. — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 26, 2021

