On the occasion of his 46th birthday today (February 5), Abhishek Bachchan announced his next project with filmmaker R Balki. Titled Ghoomer, AB shared a still of a clapboard hinting that he has started shooting for the movie. So, it's a working birthday for Junior Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan in Ghoomer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)