Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan commented on a fan's post on Twitter which saw a morphed picture of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from their wedding. The post read, "Her laugh n his Smile say it all." To which AB cleared the air and said that the picture is photoshopped.

Abhishek Bachchan:

This is a photoshopped image. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)