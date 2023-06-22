Adipurush's Hindi version is crashing at the Indian box office. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer which has been slammed over its poor VFX and objectionable dialogues managed to collect around Rs 3.5 crore at the ticket window on its sixth day. Reportedly, with such low numbers at Hindi belt, the domestic box office of Adipurush stands at total of Rs 120 crore. Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas – Om Raut’s Film Continues To Rule, Grosses Rs 410 Crore Worldwide!

